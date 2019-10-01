Kaitlyn Bristowe Reveals The Moment She Assumed Jason Tartick Was Going To Propose But Didn't

Also available on the NBC app

Kaitlyn Bristowe really thought she was going to be engaged to Jason Tartick by now! The former "Bachelorette" star got candid with Access Hollywood about the moment she assumed her boyfriend was going to get down on one knee. Jason also explains why that moment wasn't exactly the right time. Plus, country star Brett Kissel joins the couple to dish about having them star in his new music video "Drink About Me."

Appearing: