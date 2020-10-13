Also available on the nbc app

Kaitlyn Bristowe is spilling the Bachelor Nation tea! The former "Bachelorette" told Access Hollywood the advice she gave Clare Crawley during her stint on the hit ABC show. Kaitlyn also broke down her epic 80s fashion that she rocked on "Dancing with the Stars." Plus, Artem Chigvintsev hilariously looked back on his time guest starting on "The O.C." "Dancing with the Stars" airs Mondays at 8PM on ABC.

