“Dancing with the Stars” contestant Kaitlyn Bristowe and her pro partner Artem Chigvintsev chatted with Access Hollywood about their big night on the show and advancing to the finale after receiving a perfect score. Kaitlyn also nominated fellow Bachelor Nation star Tayshia Adams to be on the next season of the dance competition show. She also jokes that she wants judge Carrie Ann Inaba in her wedding party and says she’s glad that they have come full circle this season. The “DWTS” finale airs Monday at 8PM on ABC.

