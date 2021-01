Also available on the nbc app

Kaitlyn Bristowe is finally getting her big dancing break! On an episode of "The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons —Ever!", which recapped all the most dramatic moments from Kaitlyn's season, Chris Harrison gave the reality star a surprise of a lifetime. "Kaitlyn, will you be on the next season of Dancing With the Stars?" the host asked. The 34-year-old gasped and shouted, "Are you serious?"

