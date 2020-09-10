Also available on the nbc app

Kaitlyn Bristowe has babies on the brain! The former "Bachelorette" chatted with Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall about competing on the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars." The reality star revealed the advice fellow Bachelor Nation alum Hannah Brown gave her before she put her dancing shoes on. Kaitlyn also confessed that she is ready to take the next step with boyfriend Jason Tartick and try for kids after her stint on the hit ABC dance show. Plus, Kaitlyn revealed what fellow contestant will be her toughest competition. “Dancing With The Stars” premieres on September 14th on ABC.

