Kaitlyn Bristowe is ready to hit the dance floor! The former "Bachelorette" lead took to Instagram to show off an impressive 14-week body transformation, thanks to her training for the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars." The reality star flaunted her progress on Instagram by sharing a candid post featuring three side-by-side shots posing in her underwear. "I've been working so hard on my mental and physical health over the last 14 weeks," she wrote. "Reading, meditating, resting, working out, lifting heavy, Pilates, boxing, going to physical therapy for mobility and strength, getting sports massages, dry needling. My body at 35 feels strong and ready to dance."

