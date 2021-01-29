Also available on the nbc app

Kaitlyn Bristowe apologized to Chelsea Vaughn for making what she called "ignorant" remarks about hair insecurity. The former "Bachelorette" issued a lengthy apology on her Instagram Stories after current "Bachelor" contestant Chelsea's conversation with star Matt James on the Jan. 25 episode, in which Chelsea discussed the emotional relationship Black women often have with their hair. Kaitlyn had initially compared her own hair struggles to Chelsea's while also promoting a vitamin, and she later admitted in her follow-up videos how she now understands that she'd taken the wrong approach and has since spent time educating herself on the history and evolution of Black women's hair in culture and society.

Appearing: