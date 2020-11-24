Also available on the nbc app

Kaitlyn Bristowe has babies on the brain! The former "Bachelorette" confessed to Access Hollywood that she is ready to start having kids with boyfriend Jason Tartick after her big "Dancing with the Stars" win. Kaitlyn and her dance pro Artem Chigvintsev also shared their excitement over snagging the prized mirrorball. Plus, Kaitlyn praised Bachelor Nation for helping her get the big win.

Appearing: