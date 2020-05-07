Also available on the nbc app

Kaitlyn Bristowe is opening up like never before in her new YouTube series dubbed "Nine to Wine." in the first episode, the 34-year-old candidly told her story of finding self-acceptance after struggling with depression before appearing on "The Bachelor." "I had become addicted to Valium and I was about 93 pounds and that is when somebody had to shake me and say you can't live like this, this is not you. I'll never forget my mom coming into the room middle of the night with YouTube videos of hypnotizing people saying, 'You're happy, you're going to be okay,' and she just played it in my ear as I slept."

