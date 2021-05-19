Also available on the nbc app

Kaia Gerber opened up about her relationship with Jacob Elordi for the June/July Cover of Vogue. The 19-year-old gushed about her sweet romance with the “Euphoria” star and how his love has changed her life. “Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don't want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions,” she told the magazine.

