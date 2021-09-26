Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi's red carpet debut was worth the wait! The couple stepped out for a star-studded gala celebrating the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Sept. 25. Kaia and Jacob were dressed to the nines for the glam, A-list event, with the supermodel donning a sparkling, champagne-colored gown by Celine and Jacob looking dapper in a classic black tux from the same label. Kaia accessorized her look with Tiffany & Co. jewels.

