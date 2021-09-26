Main Content

Kaia Gerber & Jacob Elordi Stun In Glam Red Carpet Debut After 1 Year Of Dating

CLIP09/26/21

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi's red carpet debut was worth the wait! The couple stepped out for a star-studded gala celebrating the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Sept. 25. Kaia and Jacob were dressed to the nines for the glam, A-list event, with the supermodel donning a sparkling, champagne-colored gown by Celine and Jacob looking dapper in a classic black tux from the same label. Kaia accessorized her look with Tiffany & Co. jewels.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: kaia gerber, jacob elordi, jacob elordi girlfriend, kaia gerber jacob elordi, red carpet, celebrity couples
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Undefined
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.