Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi just took a big step in their relationship! Over Halloween weekend, the supermodel shared photos of her couples costume with the "Euphoria" star, marking their first picture together on Instagram. Kaia transformed into Priscilla Presley, rocking retro lavender eyeshadow and a voluminous '70s bouffant. Jacob matched her as Elvis, embodying the King of Rock and Roll's style and effortless cool to a T.

