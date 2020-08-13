Also available on the nbc app

Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne just got a permanent tribute to their relationship! The models showed off matching foot tattoos in a photo posted to Kaia's Instagram story for Cara's birthday on Aug. 12, proving the duo will always be "solemates." Though the pair haven't confirmed whether they're friends or something more, it seems Cara has gotten close with another Hollywood It girl. Earlier this week, the 28-year-old gave actress Margaret Qualley a shoutout with a series of Instagram photos of the pair goofing off together and added a flirty caption that got Kaia's seal of approval.

