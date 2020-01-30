Also available on the NBC app

Is Kaia Gerber expecting her first child?! The 18-year-old model baffled fans on Instagram by posting a cryptic photo that alluded to a possible pregnancy. Kaia can be seen holding a parenting book in front of her face along with a pint of ice cream as she sticks out her stomach in high-waisted purple leggings. Although some were quick to believe she was with child, the runway star wrote "Read Into This" across the confusing snap, which suggested she may simply be trolling the media.

Appearing: