Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler made their romance red carpet official at the 2022 Met Gala - and they weren't afraid to pack on the PDA. For the star-studded event, the model dazzled in a metallic gown by Alexander McQueen. Meanwhile, the "Elvis" actor looked dapper in an all-black suit that was reminiscent of the King of Rock and Roll himself. After arriving separately, the two shared a kiss at the top of the Metropolitan Museum of Art staircase.

