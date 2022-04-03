Also available on the nbc app

Kacey Musgraves has something to celebrate. The country superstar tells Access Hollywood at the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards how grateful she is to receive the Vanguard Award, and reveals she'd "jump in front of a train" for her LGBTQ+ fans and will always have their backs. Kacey also reflects on the career-long support she's given the community and dishes on her hot pink vintage gown for the night's special honor.

