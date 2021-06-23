Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Kacey Musgraves’ Rumored New Flame Shares Precious Picture With Her On Instagram!

CLIP06/22/21
Also available on the nbc app

Kacey Musgraves reportedly has a new beau, and he isn’t afraid to let the world know how he feels about her! On Tuesday, the Grammy winner’s rumored new flame, writer Cole Schafer, shared a sweet picture alongside her on his Instagram account. In the black and white polaroid picture Kacey is sitting on his lap and giving him a kiss on the cheek while he holds her. "I'm trying like hell not to write about her," he captioned his precious post. The “Space Cowboy” singer showed him some love by commenting a black heart on the post. She then shared the post on her Instagram story.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Kacey Musgraves, Cole Schafer, golden hour, Kacey Musgraves dating, Kacey Musgraves boyfriend
S2021 E03 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.