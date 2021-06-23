Also available on the nbc app

Kacey Musgraves reportedly has a new beau, and he isn’t afraid to let the world know how he feels about her! On Tuesday, the Grammy winner’s rumored new flame, writer Cole Schafer, shared a sweet picture alongside her on his Instagram account. In the black and white polaroid picture Kacey is sitting on his lap and giving him a kiss on the cheek while he holds her. "I'm trying like hell not to write about her," he captioned his precious post. The “Space Cowboy” singer showed him some love by commenting a black heart on the post. She then shared the post on her Instagram story.

