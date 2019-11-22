Kacey Musgraves Gushes Over Her Nana Stealing The Show On Her Holiday Special: She 'Saves Christmas!'

Also available on the NBC app

Kacey Musgraves is getting into the holiday spirit with her new Amazon variety special, "The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show." The "Slow Burn" singer talked to Access Hollywood about her show's "Gucci meets Wes Anderson" vibe and her nana being its breakout star! "She came up from Texas, and she comes and saves Christmas in this special, and she's so cute," Kacey said of her grandmother, who helped book her gigs early in her career. The country star also reacted to some of her best fashion moments of the year, which made her the perfect recipient of our Access Style Award for "Most Enchanting Style"! "The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show" hits Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 29.

Appearing: