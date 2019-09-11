Kacey Musgraves Always Feels Her Best When She Looks Like A Drag Queen

Also available on the NBC app

Kacey Musgraves is all about living her truth! The country singer opened up to Marie Claire magazine about staying authentic in the midst of her stellar rise to the top of the music industry. "I've always felt my best when I basically look like a drag queen," she said with a laugh. "I love the glitter and the hairspray and the kitsch and the loudness of it all. I also really love when anyone just f**king puts themselves out there."

Appearing: