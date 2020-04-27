Also available on the NBC app

Justina Machado joined Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez for “Access Daily” which is currently recording the show remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic. The actress shared some of her favorite throwback pics that she’s been sharing on social media. She’s feeling grateful that her show, “One Day At A Time” has gotten the chance to go from streaming to broadcast. Justina opened up about her co-star Rita Moreno, saying she has “the wittiest, naughtiest sense of humor.” She’s excited to direct an upcoming episode of the show when they return to filming following the quarantine.

