Justin Timberlake is just like everyone else with his love for Girl Scout cookies! The "Can't Stop The Feeling!" singer took to Instagram to share his love for the iconic snack, revealing that while he does acknowledge Thin Mints as being a fan fave, he actually stans Samoas the most! The caption reads, "Samoas vs Thin Mints… food for thought. Double tap for double Samoas. Comment for Thin Mints."

