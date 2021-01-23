Also available on the nbc app

Hollywood newcomer Ryder Allen stars alongside Justin Timberlake in the new drama film "Palmer." While working with J.T. on his first film was a great experience, the 8-year-old didn't know how famous his screen partner was at first! "I had no idea who he was, and I actually thought that Justin Timberlake was the name of a movie," Ryder told All Access. The actor also shared the acting advice Justin gave him while filming, along with other on-set tidbits. "Palmer" premieres Jan. 29 on Apple TV+.

