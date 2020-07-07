Also available on the nbc app

Justin Timberlake is calling for the removal of confederate monuments across the United States. The music superstar wants to say "Bye Bye Bye" to statues commemorating confederate leaders and slave owners, telling Instagram followers this week that the debate is one he's been following closely, especially as a Tennessee native, and now, he's using his platform to speak out. Justin shared his position in a lengthy message, clarifying why he believes the legacies of certain historical figures shouldn't be protected and how the problem stems back to the nation's earliest days.

Appearing: