Justin Timberlake is standing by Britney Spears as she deals with her ongoing conservatorship battle. The 40-year-old Grammy winner tweeted out his support for the pop star on Wednesday hours after she addressed the court about her desire to end her conservatorship. “After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right,” Justin tweeted. During the hearing Britney expressed her frustration and sadness over her conservatorship. “After I’ve told the whole world I’m okay, it’s a lie. I’m not happy, I can’t sleep, I’m depressed, I cry every day,” the 39-year-old said.

