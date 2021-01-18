Also available on the nbc app

It's a boy! Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are officially proud parents of two. The music superstar confirmed that he and his actress wife had a second son last year, revealing the baby boy's name on Monday's "Ellen" and how he's been a significant addition to their household in more ways than one. "He's awesome and he's so cute. And nobody's sleeping," Justin joked of the infant. "We're thrilled and couldn't be happier."

Appearing: