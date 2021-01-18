Robert Irwin Tries To Prove He Can Take Care Of Bindi Irwin’s Baby Girl By Himself (EXCLUSIVE)
It's a boy! Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are officially proud parents of two. The music superstar confirmed that he and his actress wife had a second son last year, revealing the baby boy's name on Monday's "Ellen" and how he's been a significant addition to their household in more ways than one. "He's awesome and he's so cute. And nobody's sleeping," Justin joked of the infant. "We're thrilled and couldn't be happier."