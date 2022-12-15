Main Content

Justin Timberlake Pays Tribute To Friend Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: ‘He Always Lit Everything Up’

CLIP12/14/22

Justin Timberlake is paying tribute to his late friend Stephen “tWitch” Boss. The Grammy winner shared a series of tweets on Wednesday, looking back at his friendship with the late dancer. "It's heartbreaking to hear that someone who brought so much joy to a room, was hurting so much behind closed doors," he tweeted. "I've known Twitch for over 20 years through the dance community - he always lit everything up. You just never know what someone is really going through."

