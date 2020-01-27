Main Content

Justin Timberlake Mourns Kobe Bryant With Heartbreaking Tribute: 'I'm Gonna Miss You, Brother'

Justin Timberlake is heartbroken over the death of longtime friend Kobe Bryant. The "Man of the Woods" singer penned a touching tribute to the late NBA legend, who tragically died in a helicopter crash with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, on Jan. 26. "The last conversation that we shared was about being fathers and what that meant," Justin said. "That was, beyond all the things that we could do in this world, our true legacy. Who our children are and what beautiful people they will become." As he recalled their memories over the years, the Grammy winner added, "Your legacy is with us. It's our responsibility to pass it down now. I hope I can continue to make you proud."

