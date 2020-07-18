Also available on the nbc app

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have reportedly welcomed their second child! According to The Daily Mail, the actress secretly gave birth to a baby boy, whose name has not been revealed. The newborn joins 5-year-old big brother, Silas. The famous couple has remained under the radar in recent months while staying at their home in Montana amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Access Hollywood has reached out to their reps for comment.

