Justin Timberlake is trying to find the right balance in his children's lives. The "Better Days" singer, who shares two kids with wife Jessica Biel, opened up about the challenges of parenting in the public eye during a candid conversation with Dax Shepard on the "Armchair Expert" podcast. "I try to be conscious of making sure we can live a life where we're not weirdly private, but we're conscious of making sure they can be kids for as long as possible," he explained. In addition to 5-year-old son Silas, the famous couple quietly welcomed baby boy Phineas last year. Justin finally confirmed the happy news on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in January 2021.

