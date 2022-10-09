Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel had a red-carpet date night for a good cause! The married pair stepped out together on Saturday night for the 2022 Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala. Jessica looked stunning in a black Giambattista Valli gown which featured tiers of bows, lots of feathers and crystal detailing. She also swept her hair back into a loose ponytail. Justin, meanwhile, suited up in a black velvet tux.

