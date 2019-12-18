Justin Timberlake Flirts With Jessica Biel In Sweet Comments After Public Apology

Also available on the NBC app

Justin Timberlake couldn't stop the feeling when leaving a flirty comment on Jessica Biel's latest Instagram post! The superstar dropped a cute emoji trio in response to his wife looking gorgeous in athleticwear for her partnership with yoga brand Gaiam. The exchange comes less than two weeks after Justin issued a public apology for "a lapse in judgment" following photographs of him and "Palmer" co-star Alisha Wainwright holding hands at a social outing in New Orleans. Both he and the actress have denied that anything happened between them, and Justin explained that he was sorry for putting his "amazing wife" through such an "embarrassing situation."

