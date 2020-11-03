Also available on the nbc app

Surprise! Justin Timberlake crashed a Zoom call with phone bankers for Joe Biden's presidential campaign to share his thanks and appreciation for their hard work ahead of the 2020 U.S. Election. "I just wanted to come on and tell you guys that you got a huge fan in me," he said. "I always was told when I was young that the hardest work you do is the work that nobody gets to see, and I think that really is apropos to what you guys are doing behind the scenes for the campaign… You guys are the real rock stars!"

Appearing: