Justin Timberlake is sending all his love to the most important woman in his life. The music superstar wished wife Jessica Biel a happy 39th birthday on March 3 with a romantic Instagram tribute, honoring her as his No. 1…well, everything!...alongside a slew of heartwarming family photos. Justin noted in his caption that there's always a reason to gush over Jessica, so how could he not take it to the next level for her special day?

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight