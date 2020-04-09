Also available on the NBC app

Justin Timberlake opened up about family life during the coronavirus quarantine. The "Trolls World Tour" star video chatted with SiriusXM's "The Morning Mash Up" and said that he and Jessica Biel are doing good, but admitted, "we're mostly commiserating over the fact that 24-hour parenting is just not human." And, Justin revealed that he, Jessica and 5-year-old Silas have temporarily relocated to their family home in Montana, and they "feel very lucky and kind of blessed that we’re in a place where they’re pretty socially distant here."

