Also available on the nbc app

Justin Timberlake was interviewed in 2000 by Access Hollywood and he was not down with the idea that "boy band" was a musical genre. "It's stupid. It's pop music," he said in an interview unearthed for Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault.” Hear Justin's honest thoughts from his rise in NSYNC to his pop solo career to becoming a dad. Listen to “The Vault” on Apple podcast, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Appearing: