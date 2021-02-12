Also available on the nbc app

Justin Timberlake is sharing regret and remorse. The music superstar issued a lengthy apology to ex-girlfriend Britney Spears and Janet Jackson on Friday, after the explosive New York Times documentary "Framing Britney Spears" reignited backlash over his public approach to his and Britney's 2002 breakup and Janet's infamous wardrobe malfunction during their Super Bowl performance two years later. Justin wrote in a lengthy Instagram post that he's aware of his role in the situation and wanted to come forward to try and make things right.

