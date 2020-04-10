Also available on the NBC app

Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick teamed up with "Today" show anchor Hoda Kotb to shine a spotlight on a heroic mom! The "Trolls World Tour" stars surprised the family of emergency room nurse Stacey Kelly, who volunteered to travel from Kansas to New York to join the fight on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Justin has been quarantined in Montana with wife Jessica Biel and their son Silas, who celebrated his 5th birthday on April 8. The Grammy winner joked about the self-isolation experience during an interview with SiriusXM's Hits 1, admitting that "24-hour parenting is not human."

