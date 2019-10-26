Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel Win Halloween With *NSYNC-Inspired Costume

Also available on the NBC app

Say "Bye, Bye, Bye" to all the other Halloween competition! Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel totally won the holiday contest with their *NSYNC-inspired costumes at the 2019 Casamigos Halloween Party. The actress channeled her husband's style from his boy band days, rocking a metallic jumpsuit with sunglasses and a curly-haired wig. Meanwhile, Justin hilariously attended as her microphone! The lovebirds were joined by four male friends, who dressed up as the other members of the iconic pop group.

