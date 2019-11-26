Also available on the NBC app

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel appear to be shaking off the rumor mill! Days after Justin was photographed holding hands with his "Palmer" co-star Alisha Wainwright, Jessica was spotted with a giant smile on her face – a good sign that things are alright between the spouses. Plus, sources and reps tell Access Hollywood that Justin and Alisha's interaction was "innocent." Access takes a closer look at Justin and Jessica's long-lasting marriage and what the lovebirds have each told us about how they make it work.

