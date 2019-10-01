Main Content

Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel Fend Off Shocking Tackle At Paris Fashion Week

CLIP10/01/19
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were met with a sudden and scary surprise at Paris Fashion Week. A man seemingly attempted to tackle the "SexyBack" singer as he and his wife arrived to the Louis Vuitton show. Photographers snapped the man hooking his arm around JT's ankle, catching the superstar couple understandably off guard. Justin and Jessica shook off the incident like total pros, though, continuing to stride into the Louvre hand-in-hand. Fellow A-listers including Alicia Vikander, Justin Theroux and Chloe Grace Moretz also brought their style A-game to celebrate the iconic label. PHOTOS: Paris Fashion Week Celebrity Snaps!

