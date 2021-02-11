Also available on the nbc app

Jennifer Aniston got a special birthday shoutout from someone close to her heart! "The Morning Show" actress turned 52 on Feb. 11, and her ex-husband Justin Theroux was one of the first to celebrate her special day on social media. Justin posted a never-before-seen throwback of Jennifer glamorously ascending a staircase and gazing into the distance. He captioned the black-and-white pic, "Happy birthday @jenniferaniston," and at the bottom, added, "[Love] you B!" with a red heart emoji.

