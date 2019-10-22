Justin Theroux Says Jennifer Aniston's Instagram Will Show The World 'How Hilarious She Can Be’

Also available on the NBC app

Justin Theroux plays ‘Tramp’ in the new live-action version of Disney’s “Lady and the Tramp,” and he loves sharing the screen with his furry friends! The actor and co-star Tessa Thompson sat down with Access Hollywood to discuss how they bonded with their canine coworkers. Justin also opened up about his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston joining Instagram explaining that, “The world is about to discover how hilarious she can be.”

Appearing: