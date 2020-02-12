Also available on the NBC app

Justin Theroux revealed his nickname for ex-wife Jennifer Aniston on a special occasion! The actor gave Jen an Instagram shoutout for her 51st birthday on Feb. 11, sharing a candid black-and-white snap of the superstar alongside a personal caption that also included a heart emoji. The former couple has stayed on seemingly great terms since announcing their separation in 2018, and Justin isn't the actress' only former flame to cheer her on in a major way! Everyone lost it when she and ex-husband Brad Pitt reunited at the SAG Awards following her big win for "The Morning Show."

Appearing: