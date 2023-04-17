Justin Theroux just really wanted to bring his dog as his date! At the red carpet premiere of his new show "White House Plumbers," Justin joked with Access Hollywood that his beloved pup Kuma was "furious" she couldn't be his date to the big event. Justin also raved about his bromance with Woody Harrelson and revealed what it was like working with the actor. Plus, Justin reacted to those rumors that he is set to make a cameo in the upcoming "Joker" sequel, "Joker: Folie à Deux." "White House Plumbers" debuts on HBO Max May 1.

