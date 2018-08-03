Justin Theroux On The One Stunt He Wanted To Do, But Couldn't In 'The Spy Who Dumped Me'

Also available on the NBC app

On the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me," Justin Theroux dishes to Access about all the action in his new film. But, what was the one stunt he really, really wanted to do, but wasn't allowed to! And, Justin shares details about his friendship with the stars of Netflix's "Queer Eye." What fashion advice has Tan France given him? And, what recipe has he taught Antoni Porowski?

