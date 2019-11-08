Justin Theroux Gives Jennifer Aniston An Instagram Shoutout For A Reason Close To His Heart

Also available on the NBC app

Justin Theroux just reached out to Jennifer Aniston on Instagram, and he did so to promote a cause close to his heart. The "Lady and the Tramp" star tagged his ex-wife and close pal in a new post featuring his adorable rescue pup, a pitbull named Kuma. In his post, Justin shared photos from his recent visit to Ventura County Animal Services and urged fans to adopt the sweet pups there who are looking for their forever homes. He tagged Selena Gomez to attract more attention to the post – a hilarious strategy he's been using on his animal adoption posts for years ­– and added Instagram newbie Jen this time, too. "Now that you're on here, [you're] gonna get a lot of this, too," he wrote to "The Morning Show" star.

