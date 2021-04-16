Main Content

Justin Theroux Gets Candid About Friendship With Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston: 'We Love Each Other'

Who says exes can't be friends? Justin Theroux is opening up about his enduring bond with Jennifer Aniston. In a new cover story for Esquire, "The Leftovers" alum shared details about how he and his former wife have stayed amicable since their split more than three years ago. "Like it or not, we didn’t have that dramatic split, and we love each other. I'm sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship," he said in part.

