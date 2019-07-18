Justin Moore Tells The Stories Behind His Favorite Songs From 'Late Nights And Longnecks'

Also available on the NBC app

Justin Moore's upcoming fifth studio album, "Late Nights and Longnecks," is his favorite one yet. Ahead of its July 26 release, the country star discusses three of the records' breakout songs: "That's My Boy," a tribute to his son Thomas; "The Ones That Didn't Make It Back Home," a ballad that's already touched the lives of many fans; and "Why We Drink," a fun song that was inspired by a night out with his family.

