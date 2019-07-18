Justin Moore Reflects On His Emotional Tribute To Granger Smith's Son: His Death 'Broke My Heart'

Also available on the NBC app

In the wake of Granger Smith's son River's tragic death in a drowning accident, members of the country music community have rallied in support. Justin Moore tells Access about his decision to dedicate his hit ballad "If Heaven Wasn't So Far Away" to the Smith family while performing at The Country Fest in Lawrence, Ohio, last month. The "Why We Drink" singer also opens up about how River's passing affected him personally as a father of four.

