Also available on the NBC app

Actor Justin Long invited his brother, Christian Long, on his podcast “Life Is Short with Justin Long” on Tuesday, and the two discussed a topic at the top of everyone’s minds: the novel coronavirus. The brothers revealed that despite both showing symptoms of the virus, they are unable to get tested because they are not in high-risk groups. Their self-diagnosis came after Christian’s girlfriend returned from a work trip and started displaying all of the classic COVID-19 symptoms, including chest tightness and loss of smell.

Appearing: